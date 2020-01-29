by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County residents were greeted Tuesday morning with an Everbridge notification from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office about the 2020 census and U.S. Census Bureau employees.
Sheriff John Spezze said his office was being proactive as the census begins.
The information was sent to law enforcement, and Spezze said they were just passing it on to the public.
“We’re just telling everybody don’t be suspicious,” Spezze said about getting the information out to Chaffee County residents.
He said there have been no reports of problems with false census takers in Chaffee County.
The message told residents: “In an effort to meet the constitutional and legislative requirements to count the U.S. population, in preparation for the upcoming 2020 census, Census Bureau temporary field staff will work in neighborhoods across the United States to conduct surveys using a laptop computer.”
U.S. Census Bureau field staff began their surveys Jan. 16 and will be knocking on doors to verify addresses and gather information on additional living quarters in neighborhoods nationwide through March 30.
Census employees have electronic devices with the U.S. Census logo, a black census canvas identification holder and census identification.
The message emphasized census employees will never ask for Social Security numbers, money or bank account information.
For more information call the U.S Department of Commerce Office of Security at 301-763-1716.
