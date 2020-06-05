Natural Grocers employee Jonathan Chambers is picketing the Salida location because he said they are not requiring customers to wear masks when shopping.
“In short, I initially am just demanding a safe work environment,” Chambers said. “Our community is at stake … and this store will not make people wear a mask when they go in there. All I want is for them to make people wear a mask in there.”
Heidi Hayward, vice president of human resources at Natural Grocers’ corporate office, said Chambers was still employed by them, and his protest had originated from an incident with a customer Sunday who said inappropriate things while not wearing a mask.
Hayward said after the incident escalated, police were called and told the store they would not come again to remove a customer not wearing a mask. As a result, the store would not push hard to enforce wearing masks inside. She said the store has posted required signs and is following regulations.
Chambers has been working at the store since August. He said he has been demonstrating every day since Monday, once in the morning and once in the afternoon.
He said employees must wear a mask, but customers are not forced to.
“We’re a health food store and we’re supposed to be health supportive, and we’re not,” he said. “It’s very stressful and we’re not getting any support from management or the owners. I want leadership to lead, and we don’t have that anywhere.”
Chambers worked in the produce department, and he took particular issue with customers not being forced to wear masks because he said they do not have a way to sanitize products because they are an organic health food store and cannot spray food with anything.
“It’s just an easy thing to put on a mask,” he said. “We will provide any to anybody who wants one.”
In regards to sanitization, Hayward said Chambers’ information is inaccurate, and that they are following standard procedures and are inspected on a regular basis.
Chambers said he does not recall the store creating one-way shopping lanes to encourage social distancing.
“They’re not going to do anything that they’re not required to do by law,” he said.
Chambers said his coworkers echoed his sentiments in private, but he does not expect them to join him in the picket.
“Unemployment’s really high obviously,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to jeopardize or feel unsafe about anything, so I know that I am being supported right now. So I don’t mind doing this for others; it’s not a big deal to me.”
Chambers said he holds no expectations for the future and does not believe Natural Grocers would even change anything. He expects the picket to eventually conclude.
“This is just what I have to do to live with myself at the end of the day,” he said.
According to a coronavirus updates page on Natural Grocers’ website, the company is asking all customers to wear face masks when they shop unless they have underlying health issues that make it difficult to breathe otherwise.
The updates page also states that all stores have social distancing markers on the floor at the queues and there is a set maximum number of customers allowed in at one time based on square footage. All product samplings have been eliminated, and all on-tap kombucha stations have been closed for the time being.
