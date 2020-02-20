350 Central Colorado will present another in its environmental film series at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The film, “The Need to Grow,” documents the imperative of healthy soils in an era of increasingly industrial-level food production that depletes vital soil nutrients by use of chemical fertilizers, a press release stated.
The film directors and executive producer completed a documentary on how important soil health is to the future of the planet and urgent challenges facing our global food system.
They said, “We knew the public didn’t need another doomsday film insinuating it was too late to save our species. It’s not. So we set out looking for the untold stories of revolutionary people who are already creating the new food system, in harmony with nature.”
The film promotes the concept that healthy soil regulates not just the nutrients in a healthy food system, but healthy water, air, biodiversity and ability to return atmospheric carbon pollution back into the Earth.
The producers said healing soils addresses almost every other environmental issue, including climate change.
Light refreshments will be available, and donations to defray the costs of showing the film will be accepted.
For more information on 350 Central Colorado, visit 350centralcolorado.org or its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.