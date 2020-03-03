Chaffee County commissioners will conduct three public hearings during their meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Their regular meeting this week will be Wednesday instead of Tuesday to free up the county building for the Super Tuesday election.
Their first public hearing is for a boundary line adjustment request between 7350 and 7380 Martha’s Lane and 7063 CR 110, a residential zone.
Applicants are PTC Revocable Living Trust, John and Cynthia Dykins and the Nick Jon Spino Trust.
Adjustment of the property lines will allow PTC Revocable Living Trust at 7350 Martha’s Lane to build a garage. County planning staff reports that all parcels will remain approximately the same size after the boundary line adjustment is complete.
At 9:30 a.m. commissioners will hold a public hearing for a request for a fee waiver for the Tails on the Trails special event permit, requested for May 17 by Emy Luebbering, outreach manager, Ark-Valley Humane Society.
At 9:40 a.m. they will conduct a public hearing for a fee waiver for the Chalk Creek Stampede/Colorado High School Cycling League race, to take place Sept. 11-13. Kate Rau is making the request.
Commissioners will also determine the eight event days in June when water rights for the recreational in-channel diversion (RICD) will be 1,800 cubic feet per second.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Report from County Sheriff John Spezze.
• Request for release of lot sales restrictions for Westwinds subdivision and acceptance of funds to complete remaining road construction improvements.
• A resolution for the Winter Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• Two resolutions adopting amendments to the land use code regarding notice requirements.
• An abatement of taxes request from Alpine Lumber Co. for 2019.
• An abatement of taxes request from 201 Ease Rainbow Blvd. LLC, care of Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, for 2019.
• Consideration of a proposed annexation impact report for the Moltz property, 54.22 acres, into Poncha Springs.
• Consideration of appointment process for county representative to the Arkansas Basin Round Table.
