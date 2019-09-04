Chaffee County commissioners continued discussion on county policies and procedures for meeting agendas and material submittals, reviewing a third draft on the subject during their meeting Tuesday.
County staff provided input on items such as:
• How much lead time there should be when submitting items for meetings.
• When to accept and when to cut off public submissions for meetings.
• How much time should be allowed during public comment, and should speakers be able to cede their time to others.
Commissioner Greg Felt said he thinks it is better to let people speak than to walk away unsatisfied, but time limits are necessary to some degree.
County Attorney Jennifer Davis said she would review the changes discussed and bring back a new draft to the commissioners at a later meeting.
In other business, commissioners approved the waiver of $971.40 on a commercial permit for Chaffee County Childcare Initiative.
Amy Lovato of the group said they were renovating the Poncha Springs Schoolhouse, formerly used as the town hall, and as a nonprofit, they were looking for ways to save money.
The commissioners also approved waiver of future electrical, plumbing and mechanical fees. The waivers will last until Aug. 31.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• A resolution for the JLS/town of Poncha Springs subdivision exemption for public benefit.
• A resolution for the Centerville Ranch heritage water subdivision exemption.
• A resolution for the McConaghy heritage water exemption.
• A resolution for the Wilson-Dulbecco heritage water subdivision exemption.
• A resolution for the Bellantonio vacation right-of-way.
• Reappointing Commissioner Keith Baker to the Colorado Counties Inc. 2019 legislative committee.
The commissioners heard a report from Davis in executive session on potential opioid class-action litigation but had no comments and made no decisions on the matter afterwards.
