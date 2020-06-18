Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved a request Tuesday for an agricultural subdivision exemption on property owned by Ronald and Jo Ellen Jones, 8350 CR 160.
The subdivision will create an 8-acre residential tract while leaving 39.31 acres as agricultural. The agricultural tract is within the airport overlay district, which limits residential developments, but the 8-acre lot is north off the mesa and outside the zone.
Commissioners unanimously approved a final plat for the Lakeside Estates Preserve minor subdivision, which resubdivides parcel B, a 5.27-acre lot, into two lots at 2.95 and 2.32 acres.
Meeting as the Chaffee County Board of Health, the commissioners unanimously approved a variance from the county’s on-site wastewater systems requirements.
Beth Roberts, 7445 CR 150, requested to reduce the 10-foot setback requirement between the house and the leach field to 4 feet and the 10-foot setback requirement between the property line and the leach field to zero feet.
County engineer Gary Greiner said Roberts had been granted a variance in August 2017, but the leach field ended up being closer to the house than the original variance approval.
Greiner said Cesare Engineering had inspected the site and found little to no risk to the stability of the foundation due to closeness of the leach field.
Assistant County Attorney Chip Mortimer reported to commissioners that the property owner of Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park, 29320 CR 361 in Buena Vista, had told him there were parties interested in buying the property. Mortimer suggested putting another review on the July 14 agenda, which commissioners agreed to do.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption resolution, which had been continued from the June 9 meeting, to July 23. Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom said during the June 9 meeting that the Cogans were dealing with issues regarding their wells from the state.
