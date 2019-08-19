The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hear a 2018 critical access hospital annual report from April Asbury, vice president of patient care, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
The board will also consider approval of capital purchase requests, including a dietary cash register and point-of-sale system, an electrocardiogram machine and transport stretcher for Buena Vista Health Clinic, a colposcope for the gynecology clinic and new flooring for the U.S. 50 Family Medicine Clinic.
In other business the board will hear medical staff, finance, CEO and administrative and committee reports before adjourning to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, property interests and provider agreements.
