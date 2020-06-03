Two Rivers Commons has completed installation of an electric vehicle charging station in the Two Rivers parking lot just off CR 105 near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Colo. 291.
The dual-port Level 2 charging station will charge two vehicles simultaneously, adding 20-25 miles of driving range for each hour of charging, according to a press release.
The station is part of the ChargePoint network of more than 50,000 charging stations across the country, which are identified and mapped in the ChargePoint smartphone app.
To help fund the station, Two Rivers Commons partnered with Electrify Salida to apply for a $9,000 grant from the Colorado Energy Office Charge Ahead program.
The grant money went toward purchase and installation of charging equipment at 1 Old Stage Road near the entrance to the Two Rivers parking lot.
For additional information about the ChargePoint network, visit chargepoint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.