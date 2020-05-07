After the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voting unanimously last week to require a valid hunting or fishing license to access state wildlife areas or state trust lands, several local areas will now return their focus toward wildlife habitat and wildlife-related recreation.
Jim Aragon, CPW area wildlife manager, said the main takeaway of the rule change is understanding why these lands were acquired in the first place and what their use is intended to be.
“By policy, state wildlife areas are acquired with hunter and angler dollars and are intended specifically to provide wildlife habitat and wildlife-related recreation,” CPW Southeast Regional Manager Brett Ackerman said in a press release.
Aragon said Frantz Lake, for instance, is managed mainly for angling recreation, noting the lake is stocked pretty regularly.
Other local areas that will be affected by the new rule, which will go into effect July 1, include Sands Lake, the section of river between Sands Lake and Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery, the old gun club west of Frantz Lake, Mount Ouray State Wildlife Area, Droney Gulch State Wildlife Area, the Chaffee County shooting range, Heckendorf State Wildlife Area, Granite State Wildlife Area, Clear Creek Reservoir, Maxwell State Land Trust, as well as every other state trust land and state wildlife area.
That means anyone who wants to run on the trail between Sands Lake and the Arkansas River will now need a valid license to access it.
One of the biggest non-wildlife issues Aragon said he sees at state wildlife areas is dogs running around off leash. “That’s a continual challenge,” Aragon said. “Not only do they impact the other users there, they also impact wildlife that you find in those areas.”
Since the agency relies on user-generated fees, the change could possibly add to CPW’s budget and account for increased usage.
“Hunting and fishing licenses pay for the maintenance and upkeep of the properties,” Aragon said. “This is a way for individuals to contribute.”
He added that almost all of the agency’s budget comes from user-generated fees, like licenses and park passes. “They’re critical to us as an agency,” Aragon said. “This is an effort to keep up on maintenance in them and also the increased use in those areas.”
As far as enforcement goes, Aragon said the agency will begin by increasing awareness of the new regulations, and people will likely see signs at affected areas explaining the regulations. He said CPW will focus on education and getting voluntary compliance first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.