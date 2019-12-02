Salida City Council will meet for a work session with the Salida Planning Commission to discuss the rewrite of the land use code at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at 448 E. First St.
Council will also talk with representatives from the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association about the Salida Community Garden.
Aimee Tihonovich, city finance director, will present a summary of the 2020 budget.
Tuesday work session and regular meeting
City council will meet in a special work session with the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Salida SteamPlant annex, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
They will hear a presentation of preliminary findings from engineering consultants on a draft of the 2019 Salida Sewer Collection System Infrastructure Build-Out plan.
The council’s regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.
That meeting will include a public hearing for Resolution 2019-62, adoption of the 2020 city budget.
Council will hear the second reading and conduct a public hearing on amendments to Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code to correct apparent conflicts in the approval process for multiple principal structures and residential units.
In new business, the council will hear the first reading and set a public hearing on a proposed amendment concerning accessory buildings and accessory dwelling units.
The Planning Commission made several recommendations to the council about ADU regulations, including increasing living space and removing the maximum number of people living in a unit. The council will review these recommendations and consider adding them to Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code.
