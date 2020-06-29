Derby girls offer variety of skate lessons

The Ark Valley High Rollers will offer a variety of skating programs this summer, from basic skills to dance skating and skate park skills, utilizing its non-profit status in a new way to form a youth skating club.
“We’re basically providing an additional recreational opportunity for the community, from basic skills to more advanced ones,” said AVHR’s Stacy Falk. “We really want to keep (AVHR’s) presence alive and we’re revamping it with this program.”
The new AVHR Quad Club will provide recreational roller skating opportunities for kids ages 8 and older, as well as adults, in and around Chaffee County beginning Aug. 1. Falk said the programs will take place mostly outside until at least fall due to COVID-19 considerations.
The specific programs include Roller-cise, which is fitness skating, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Basic skills at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Centennial Park basketball courts; Roll outs, which are free events for all ages and all wheels starting at Alpine Park at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays; Skate park skills at 9 a.m. on Fridays; and also roller derby and dance skating programs that will be determined later.
Falk said a variety of coaches will teach the different programs.
With COVID-19 impacting the derby season this year, and the Decker Fire impacting last year’s season, as well as having several players retiring around the same time, Falk said some of the new programs’ goals are to keep the AVHR presence alive and also to recruit new players. And as far as skate park skills, she said that sometimes the Salida Skate Park has more girls on skates shredding around than boys on skateboards.
People interested in participating in the programs can email Falk at cibArkValley@gmail.com to receive an invite to register with the AVHR Quad.
There will also be an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverside Park amphitheatre.
The AVHR Quad Club has partnered with the Friends of the Salida Skatepark and is also collaborating with the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association on building a rink, Falk said.
