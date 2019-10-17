Gerry Knapp spoke to residents of the Hill Ranch area Wednesday about the ranch’s ongoing revegetation project and said it could take 10 years before he and partner Paul Flack were ready to sign off on it.
Knapp and Flack were hired by Pueblo West, which purchased the water rights to Hill Ranch in 2006.
Previous attempts at revegetation in the area were unsuccessful, so Knapp and Flack were brought in and spent this past spring and summer planting and observing seed connections on test plots around the ranch.
Knapp said growth on the test plots looked good, but this year, with its high snowpack and large amount of rain in spring, while helpful to the new growth, was not typical.
He said he would want at least two to three years of observation before he would be ready to sign off on a specific seed combination.
Knapp said the amount of water this year was good for cool seeds, but he wanted to see how warm seeds would do on the property as well.
The test plots used flood irrigation this year, but Knapp said next year they will switch to using sprinkler systems from dawn to dusk and using gated irrigation at night.
For weed control this year, Knapp said they only used mowing operations, but next year they will look at introducing herbicides, explaining that the first-year seedlings were susceptible to the herbicide.
“Killing weeds is the best way to keep the moisture around,” Knapp said.
He said they might also allow grazing, where it is beneficial to the program.
Kayla Malone, Chaffee County weed control supervisor, spoke about the county’s efforts to assist with the revegetation program.
Malone said she had sent permission slips to area neighbors to allow the county to do noxious weed elimination, and she was looking for response from more residents.
She said her department’s goal on the project for 2020 would be to secure permission from more residents, continue assessment of the area, continue treatment of noxious weeds and continue coordinating with the revegetation project.
