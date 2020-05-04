As the county moves to the safer-at-home model introduced by Gov. Jared Polis April 20, Chaffee County Public Health issued its official order Friday.
At a weekly COVID-19 town hall meeting, Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, laid out the three phases of safer at home.
In Phase 1 some nonessential businesses that have been closed have been asked to fill out a safety checklist so they could open Friday with a certificate of safety issued by Chaffee County Public Health.
Carlstrom said Public Health received submissions from 376 local businesses, some of which were summer short-term lodging and retail food establishments that were not allowed to open yet.
To receive a Safe Business Certificate, businesses can fill out the Safe Business Checklist, available at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdevWSKE7Wog9CPXjTiDO8Ly7eL3ZdbB3WC3ITNTH3oKPY9EQ/viewform.
Carlstrom said a team has been working long hours throughout the week to get those certificates out and get the first wave of businesses open.
Today offices will be allowed to reopen with strict guidelines that promote distancing and sanitation.
Carlstrom said Public Health will connect to critical businesses that have been open throughout the stay-at-home order to ensure they have all the resources and support they need to continue operations in a safe manner.
Those businesses do not need to fill out a Safe Business Checklist to receive a certificate, but they must follow all safety guidelines.
Carlstrom said under Phase 1, guiding and outfitting-related businesses may open upon receipt of a certificate of safety, as long as they only serve local residents, provide services to no more than four members of a family or a mixed group and comply with all distancing and sanitation requirements.
In Phase 2, second homeowners with principal residences outside Chaffee County may return to the county beginning May 16, provided they follow the self-quarantine guideline for staying at home and staying away from others for at least 14 days prior to being in public or until they have a negative result. Individual who experience symptoms must follow the isolation requirement.
“We certainly welcome these folks back to our community,” Carlstrom said.
One reason for phasing in the arrival of second homeowners is “nonresidents, visitors and nonresident homeowners from lower altitudes, regardless of whether they are residents of Colorado, another state or a foreign country, are at a greater risk for complications from COVID-19 infections than residents, who are acclimatized to the high-altitude environment of Chaffee County,” the county order stated.
Carlstrom said they are hoping that by mid-May the state allows restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness facilities, spas and hot springs to operate.
“We are waiting for guidance on what that might look like,” she said.
In Phase 3, which she said will hopefully be implemented at the beginning of June, the plan is to reopen for visitors, tourism and leisure, including short-term lodging.
Residents are still encouraged not to travel outside Chaffee County except for necessary travel. Those who have engaged in out-of-county non-necessary travel are encouraged to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days unless they have a negative test result or, if symptomatic, follow isolation requirements.
Carlstrom stressed all individuals in Chaffee County are required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth whenever in a place of public interaction, when in someone else’s home business organization or when coming into contact with high-touch surfaces in public, unless wearing a mask inhibits the person’s heath.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt praised the community during the meeting, saying, “We’ve been very fortunate here and I think probably deserve a pat on the back, frankly, as a community, because we have in large measure adhered to the best practices from a public health medical perspective and have really kept this COVID situation under pretty good control.”
As the new order goes into effect, Felt said, “at the county level we are really striving to try to balance our remedies for both types of health: economic and public health.”
Both are “fundamentally intertwined,” he said.
Steps being taken are incremental because the consequences of not getting it right are also deeply intertwined, he said.
“The consequences of overshooting and moving too quickly are pretty grave, not just to those who are in a vulnerable population or even our population at large, but also to our business community,” Felt said.
“The worst thing that could happen to us, in my opinion, would be to move too quickly, overshoot the medical capacity and have to try to shut things down in the middle of summer.”
The reason for an incremental approach is to try to make sure businesses are able to make the most of whatever the peak season of late June or early August brings, he said.
“It’s so fundamental for our survival through the winter,” Felt said.
He said some industries are still on edge, including restaurants, which currently do not have clear orders from the state as to when they might open beyond takeout service.
Felt said he spoke with the governor’s office Friday to share those concerns and will follow up in the next week.
He said he hopes there will be some clarity on an opening date and exploring different ways forward with limited-capacity opening in the near future.
“I would like nothing better than to get our restaurants and lodging back online because I think those are two of the best education points we have in our community,” Felt said.
Chaffee County Public Health’s full order is available at chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/66197.pdf. Carlstrom said a frequently-asked-questions page will be forthcoming.
