The Salida Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the major impact review of Confluent Park under certain staff-recommended conditions.
Salida City Council will consider the project at its Jan. 21 meeting.
Confluent Park is part of the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Development, a mixed-use development that will include retail, office, residential and park uses. Crabtree Group was the applicant for the development.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Dec. 23 but was pushed back a week due to the Christmas holiday.
City staff agreed with 11 of the proposed property development modifications of land use code standards and disagreed with 14 of them.
Commission members said they want the development to create more rental opportunities in Salida rather than just additional homes for sale. Crabtree agreed to comply with most of the suggestions staff had for modifications.
Francie Bomer, Planning Commission vice chair, said she was concerned about Section A1, which would transfer the remainder of Inclusionary Housing credits to other Harder-Diesslin properties. She said they would be “double dipping” by selling property and gaining tax credit.
During an unscheduled citizens’ portion of the meeting, Earl Walker spoke on Ned Suesse’s behalf about his concerns that Chase Street would go through his barn. Walker said Suesse is not opposed to the development and actually sees it as a benefit to the community. His issue is that the plans were done without his knowledge or permission. He is also more worried about Trenton Street invading his property than Chase Street.
Bill Hussey, representative for Crabtree Group, said Crabtree would negotiate with Suesse like Natural Habitats negotiated with Two Rivers property owners.
Commission member Giff Kriebel moved to approve the plan subject to the conditions recommended by staff with changes including the sidewalk not being built by developers, not allowing porches to encroach as proposed and issuing fees in lieu until building permits are issued that meet affordable housing requirements.
Commission members said they were concerned about water flow being insufficient, especially with fire hoses. Hussey said he was concerned about water main redundancy. Crabtree Group agreed to install extensions.
To avoid redundant architectural designs, Hussey proposed a list of building guidelines including no blank windowless walls on the sides, identical layouts not allowed to be more than two adjacent lots, and lots with more than four units need at least two different unit types with unique colors and façades.
Commission member Doug Mendelson asked Hussey if Crabtree had any design plans for the buildings, and he said not yet. Mendelson also wanted a timeline of the apartment building construction. He said his main concern was with developers not following through.
Everyone involved agreed an active open space was needed for residents. The developers plan to dedicate 1.25 acres to a public park with open space fees funding it. Confluent Park is planned to be similar in size to Thonhoff Park.
Kriebel pointed out that from the development, it is estimated that one car will enter U.S. 50 every 10 seconds. That could result in traffic backup issues that may require including some form of traffic signal.
Crabtree also sought approval of the Confluent Park Minor Subdivision. The commission approved the subdivision unanimously under staff conditions.
