Members of the Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing and other firefighting agencies are undertaking week-long aerial wildland firefighting training and certification at Jeffco Airtanker Base.
Training drops with water will be executed in Arapaho and Roosevelt and Pike-San Isabel national forests and Bureau of Land Management land using potable water, a press release reported.
Residents in those areas may see low-flying C-130 aircraft and U.S. Forest Service lead planes throughout the week. Aircraft will load water from Jeffco and start and end their days at their home units.
“We are eager to join up with our civilian and military partners this week and prepare for another challenging wildfire season,” Col. James DeVere, 302nd Airlift Wing commander, said in the release.
“Training together is vital. We are able to battle wildfires as one seamless interagency team working with the U.S. Forest Service because of the training we do together.”
C-130 Hercules aircraft are equipped with the U.S. Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. The system slides into the back of the military aircraft, and retardant is released through a nozzle on the rear left side.
The aircraft can be activated to supplement Forest Service and civilian air tanker programs to slow or stop spread of wildland fires nationwide.
