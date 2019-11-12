Bailey – Specific details about the exit of Park County School District RE-2 Superintendent Joe Torrez are not yet known, but a brief statement was released by the district Nov. 5 announcing his departure effective Dec. 31.
Written and released by the PCSD RE-2 Board of Education, the statement, in its entirety, is as follows:
“Today, Nov. 5, 2019, the Park County School District Re-2 Board of Education and Superintendent Joe Torrez reached a Separation Agreement. Mr. Torrez will remain as superintendent through Dec. 31, 2019, and provide consulting services as requested by the board thereafter.
“The board will begin exploring options for a replacement immediately so that a smooth transition of leadership can begin. The board is focused on moving forward and completing a successful school year.”
Torrez’s tenure began July 3, 2017. His departure comes at a time when the organizational structure of the board itself is also in a state of transition, as Kim Bundgaard, board president, recently announced her resignation effective Nov. 17.
Teachers throughout the district went on strike from Oct. 13-24 but returned to the classroom under a new professional agreement. The temporary agreement calls for an independent federal mediator to assist in reaching an eventual settlement between the district and its educators on a variety of issues revolving primarily around teachers’ salaries.
The Flume in Bailey is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
