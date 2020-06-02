Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity has had trouble finding property on which to build, so it partnered with the Salida School District to help on a home in Spartan Alley, Dale Shoemaker, Habitat board of directors president, said.
Spartan Alley is a subdivision in Poncha Springs being developed to supply housing for local school district staff.
Habitat purchased the land from the school district for $1, under the agreement that school district employees will have first rights.
The owners of this home will go through the same program all other Habitat homeowners go through, putting in time learning about home ownership and sweat equality into the build.
Shoemaker said they have had three applicants thus far.
Getting the project started during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has been its own kind of challenge.
“We were ready to start in March, then everything happened,” Shoemaker said. “With no new cases though the end of April, we started up the first of May.”
Shoemaker said they have been working on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and have limited the site to only five people at a time.
“We have sanitized wipes, and nobody shares tools,” he said. “If you pick up a hammer, that’s your hammer for the rest of the day. Everyone is wearing masking and respecting social distancing when possible.”
Shoemaker said they have all of the framing done and are starting on the roof this week.
Besides Habitat volunteers helping out, he said Salida High School students have worked on the project.
“We are working with the high school’s construction program, with the kids learning about building and construction,” he said. “The kids have been getting a lot of great experience and have been fantastic to work with. They are sharp kids and a joy to have with us.”
This is the first of two homes Habitat is working on with the school district. Shoemaker said they will start another one in 2021, while they plan to do a Habitat build in Nathrop this fall and winter.
