Buena Vista – Buena Vista trustees discussed the BV Police Department’s standard operating procedures around use of force with Police Chief Jimmy Tidwell and Sgt. Dean Morgan during the trustees’ Tuesday meeting.
Morgan, who will take over as chief next month when Tidwell retires, also discussed possible impacts of a police accountability bill signed by Gov. Jared Polis last week.
Morgan said new regulations in the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act are “going to make it more difficult, for sure, in different areas.”
“The biggest thing I’ve seen is the requirement to upload the footage (from body cameras) within 14 days and make that publicly available,” Morgan said.
To comply with other privacy laws around sharing of medical information or the identity of people younger than 18, the videos would have to be edited. Under the bill, this requirement would go into effect in 2023.
Processing the video from body cameras with such a quick turnaround would create additional administrative burden, he said.
“Unfortunately, with the types of calls of service we get, we’re dealing with medical situations a lot, where the ambulance is there talking to people, or where there’s juveniles involved. That’s going to involve somebody having to edit those videos, redact information, blur out faces. It’s a substantial requirement coming up in 2023,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the speed with which police departments would have to release body camera footage may mean that arrested individuals could be “tried in the court of public opinion” before going to trial.
The biggest concern Morgan has with the law, which he expected would be revisited in coming legislative sessions, is the removal of qualified immunity as a defense in lawsuits against police.
“At first, as the bill was written, officers would be liable for the first $100,000 in a lawsuit, and none of us have a slush fund of $100,000 lying around for that. And just looking at the police Facebook pages and things, it was looking like there was about to be a mass exodus from law enforcement,” Morgan said.
The law passed last week would hold officers liable for $25,000 or 5 percent of damages in a lawsuit, whichever is less.
“One of the things about qualified immunity is it was there to help officers do their jobs without fear that they’re going to lose their house just for trying to serve and protect.”
“No good cop comes to work thinking ‘I want to shoot somebody today,’” Tidwell said. ‘In Buena Vista, we don’t think that.”
In other business trustees voted to extend the lease agreement with the Meadows Farm for the Leesmeagh raw water right.
Trustees increased the annual rate of the lease to $420, up from $400 in 2017.
The town leases 1.833 cubic feet per second of water to the Meadows for irrigation.
Town Administrator Phillip Puckett called the Leesmeagh right one of the more senior water rights in the town’s water portfolio.
Trustees approved a change to the code that defines what a resident of Chaffee County is for the purpose of determining the cost of purchasing cemetery sites at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Sites at the cemetery come at a lower rate for those living in Chaffee County.
The new language of the code approved Tuesday defines a resident as “an individual whose primary residence is situated in Chaffee County, Colorado. Anyone whose voter registration and/or most recent year’s federal tax return shows a Chaffee County address, and who still lives at that location, shall be considered a resident.”
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
