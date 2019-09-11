by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Leadville and Twin Lakes are the newest Continental Divide Trail Gateway Communities, the Continental Divide Trail Coalition announced.
They join Salida, Steamboat Springs, Pagosa Springs, South Fork and Grand Lake as Gateway Communities in Colorado. The trail has about 16 Gateway Communities in all, Amanda Wheelock, coalition policy and communications manager, said.
Colorado has the most Gateway Communities of any state, the coalition said in its announcement.
Gateway Communities “make services available to hikers, educate local residents and advocate for continued access to public lands,” according to the CDTC website.
Wheelock said the coalition is really excited to add Leadville and Twin Lakes to the mix, as they are popular stops for Continental Divide Trail hikers.
Like Salida, Wheelock said, Leadville and Twin Lakes are outdoor recreation destinations independent of being Gateway Communities, which means they have a lot of the resources and infrastructure through-hikers are looking for already.
Leadville and Twin Lakes submitted a draft of their application in spring, Wheelock said, and the coalition has been working with them since.
For those who want to get involved with the trail, Wheelock recommended contacting the coalition, which can put people in touch with the right people.
A designation ceremony and celebration will take place at 6 p.m. today at Treeline Kitchen in Leadville.
