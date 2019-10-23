The Salida Hospital District board of directors voted Tuesday to approve moving forward with a letter of intent to operate Custer County Rural Health Clinic in Westcliffe as a hospital-based rural health clinic, subject to board approval of a final contract.
Operation of the Custer County Rural Health Clinic by Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center makes sense, HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said.
It would cost the Salida Hospital District about $60,000 a year. The Westcliffe clinic building would be rented to HRRMC for $1 per year, and a $175,000 subsidy from the West Custer County Hospital District would be paid to the Salida Hospital District, which would garner the Salida district an operational gain of about $140,000 per year.
HRRMC already has an agreement to do direct-access lab work for Custer County Medical Center, which uses a courier vehicle to transport lab samples to Salida.
Morasko floated the idea to add a pharmacy return run that could deliver medications back to Westcliffe from the new retail pharmacy at HRRMC. The nearest pharmacy to Westcliffe is in Florence, 38 miles away.
Under the agreement, Westcliffe staff would become employees of HRRMC.
Both sides would have an out clause that would allow them to discontinue the agreement within a year.
Board Chairman Debbie Farrell said the move to take over the Custer County Health Clinic would benefit residents of the Salida Hospital District in that an increased base of potential patients would encourage specialists to have more of a presence and potentially increase the number of full-time providers.
In other business, Tom Eve, board member and facilities and strategic planning committee member, said the second and third floors of the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion are mostly complete, and departments are still moving into their new spaces.
Eve said the hangar housing the REACH helicopter and crew is nearly complete.
Work on the Buena Vista Health Clinic is underway with grading of the site and work begun on the Solvista part of the building.
Completion of the new facility is scheduled for June.
Eve said construction of recreational vehicle parking spaces at HRRMC has started.
Board member Jean Moltz gave a brief report on the Jewel Ball for the HRRMC Foundation committee. Moltz said the event raised about $70,000.
The board also:
• Approved the creation of a new employee parking lot of 60 spaces to accommodate HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion employees.
• Approved a transport ventilator for cardiopulmonary.
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 26.
