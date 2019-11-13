LEADVILLE– As of Nov. 25, Hertz will no longer operate a rental car service at the Lake County Airport. The closure will remove Lake County from Hertz’s emergency roadside assistance program as well as the company’s reservation system.
According to a Hertz representative, the company was unable to properly staff and support the Leadville service area.
Hertz will continue to operate offices and accompanying rental car services in Eagle and Frisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.