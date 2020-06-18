Chaffee County Public Health is preparing to move into the Protect Our Neighbors phase of COVID-19 precautions in late June or early July.
The draft of the new model is available at covid19.colorado.gov/protect-our-neighbors, and feedback on the plan will be accepted through today at covid19.colorado.gov/protect-our-neighbors-feedback.
The county has applied to the state for a variance on gathering sizes and partial opening of the arcade in Salida but has yet to receive a reply.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado State Emergency Operations Center have released some guidelines for determining the risk and benefits of everyday activities as they relate to COVID-19.
“While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, the suggestions are to help empower you to make the best decisions – to weigh the health risks to yourself and others with the benefits to your personal social, emotional and physical needs, and the needs of others in the economy,” the health department stated.
To view the guidelines and a list of activities with their risk levels, visit covid19.colorado.gov/risks-benefits.
COVID-19 data for Chaffee County remains unchanged with 76 cases and 14 deaths directly related to COVID-19.
Colorado has had 29,673 cases and 1,402 deaths due to the virus.
