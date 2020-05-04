The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that more than 79,000 unemployment claims were filed statewide between April 18 and 25.
The total includes both regular unemployment and federal benefit claims filed.
There were 38,384 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending April 25 compared to 67,334 the week ending April 18, according to a Labor Department press release. Initial claims are those filed to establish benefit eligibility. They are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity.
There were 40,906 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims filed between April 20 and 25. During the past five weeks, a total of 317,583 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed with a grand total of 358,489 claims including federal PUA benefits.
The department began paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) over the last week. PUC provides an additional $600 per week of unemployment to every eligible claimant. PUC is paid with eligible applicants’ regular benefits with no need for additional claimant action.
The department reported it has paid more than 75 percent of all unemployment claims filed since March 15. It conducted two virtual town halls with more than 20,000 participants. It also added an additional call center to respond to PUA claim questions.
The top five industries with the highest claims for the week ending April 11 are:
• Accommodation and food services with 8,174 claims.
• Retail trade, 7,220.
• Health care and social services, 5,527.
• Arts, entertainment and recreation, 2,670.
• Other/personal services, 2,367.
Benefits paid for regular unemployment insurance for the past several weeks are:
• $86.1 million for the week ending April 25.
• $74.1 million for the week ending April 18.
• $62 million for the week ending April 11.
• $29.8 million for the week ending April. 4
Average 2020 weekly benefits for prior weeks was $8.7 million.
During the height of the Great Recession in 2009 and 2010, on an average weekly basis $19 million was paid out in regular unemployment insurance. The highest monthly total on record was $102.8 million in May 2009.
