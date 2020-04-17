Buena Vista – The Colorado Department of Corrections released an update to its COVID-19 response policy Thursday, including staffing changes and a temporary moratorium on receiving intakes from county jails into state prisons.
The department will limit the number of staff in facilities and offices at any given time while “ensuring the safety and continuity of operations,” CDOC public information officer Annie Skinner said in a press release.
The changes will allow CDOC to create empty bed space in facilities and shift staff resources to new living units at Centennial Correctional Facility South (CCF-S) in Cañon City, Skinner said.
CCF-S will temporarily become the initial intake location and will quarantine new arrivals for up to 14 days. After intakes are cleared for COVID-19 symptoms, they will be transferred to the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center to complete intake and assessment.
Additionally, “CDOC will work with counties on a case-by-case basis to accept inmates from jails that are faced with overcrowding or public safety issues,” she said.
The update also makes temporary changes to parole, including suspending arrests of parolees for “low-level technical parole violations,” such as not being able to locate employment or visit a parole officer in person, to alleviate influx of people into county jails, Skinner said.
People who are currently in jail for low-level technical parole violations could be released and managed in other ways.
The temporary suspension still allows for arrest of offenders who are a risk to public safety, she said.
CDOC also is screening all staff and vendors when entering each facility, including taking staff temperatures prior to entry.
The department has had eight staff members confirmed by the state health department to have tested positive.
Although relatively few inmates have shown symptoms, the department had tested 27 inmates as of Wednesday. Of those 22 tested negative, three tested positive, and two tests are still pending.
“If any inmate tests positive for COVID-19 they will be medically isolated from the general population,” Skinner said.
CDOC staff are wearing non-medical cloth masks made by inmates through Correctional Industries. As of Wednesday, 14,297 have been distributed for staff and 19,107 for inmates, she said.
The department has moved into Phase II of its social distancing operations, which includes separating people based on living areas and reducing the number of people permitted in any area during dining and other group activities.
Inmates will continue to have recreation opportunities outside living units but in smaller groups. Multiuse areas will be disinfected prior to any new group entering the area.
