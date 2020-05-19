Instead of attending a commencement ceremony in a gym filled with friends and family, the 74 Salida High School graduating seniors will hop into their cars or onto their bikes Saturday and parade through Salida streets.
“I think the parents wanted to celebrate their accomplishments, and this is a way to honor that date and that milestone,” SHS Principal Tami Thompson said.
SHS teachers and staff will join in at the end of the parade so they can have an opportunity to say goodbye to the students.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the school, 26 Jones Ave. It will then meander up and down E Street, F Street, G Street, H Street, Poncha Boulevard, First Street and then follow D Street back to the high school.
Thompson said Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson helped plan the route, which should help spread out the parade since it will have so many participants.
Graduates are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their vehicles. Thompson said any mode of travel is allowed in the parade, but it might be hard to keep up if walking or on a skateboard.
“It should be fun,” Thompson said. “I think the kids will enjoy it and the parents will enjoy celebrating that part with them.”
Salida hasn’t ruled out having a graduation ceremony later in summer. A ceremony is tentatively scheduled for July 18 at the Salida High School stadium. “We’re hoping restrictions open up enough to have it,” Thompson said.
In another nod to graduates, posters started being hung up around town Thursday recognizing graduates of both SHS and Horizons Exploratory Academy.
