by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
A wreck involving a car and a bovine Friday resulted in moderate injuries for the driver and death to the cow, Colorado State Patrol public information officer Trooper Josh Lewis said.
Scott Ferguson, 35, Salida, was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center after CSP received a call about 10:10 p.m.
Ferguson, driving alone in a 1988 Honda station wagon, struck a loose bovine near mile marker 5 while driving northbound on Colo. 291.
Lewis said there were no outstanding conditions that contributed to the wreck, and Ferguson was not charged with anything.
