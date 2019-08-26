A group of local artists chose a photo entitled “Unknown Group” in the Salida Regional Library collection as the inspiration photo for the Salida Heritage Days art contest.
Artists will create a piece based on their interpretation of the photo, and one work will be selected as the poster art for next year’s event.
The inaugural Salida Heritage Days weekend is slated for Sept. 27-29 and will feature a number of heritage-inspired events.
Event co-creators Trisha White of The Palace Hotel, Steve Chapman of Salida Walking Tours and Andrea Earley-Coen of Guidestone Colorado organized the event to celebrate Salida’s history in a family atmosphere.
The photo selected for the contest shows two families in wagons in front of Tenderfoot Mountain long before the iconic “S” was created.
Artists must use at least some element in the photo as the basis for their work. Katie Maher, who specializes in animals, has focused on the hitched horses in the photo.
The artists involved this year either own or have their work displayed in a local gallery. Their interpretations will be on display during the event at individual galleries.
The idea, Chapman said, is to encourage people to visit downtown businesses.
The works that are not selected as next year’s poster art will be saved and auctioned off next year to raise funds for the event.
Artists who have sponsored the event include Carl Bork, Katie Watkins and Katie Maher
Other local artists who plan to submit work for the contest include Lindsay Sutton, Joshua Bean, Michael Clark and Leslie Jorgensen.
Artists have until Sept. 22 to submit their work for the contest.
For more information about Salida Heritage Days, visit salidaheritagedays.com.
