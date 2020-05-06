Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, shared information about pets and COVID-19 at her Monday Facebook Live update.
“I’ve been getting a lot of questions regarding pets in the transmission of COVID-19 from humans to pets and vice versa,” she said.
In response to frequently asked questions, Carlstrom relayed guidance for those who have concerns about their pets during this time.
• Can I give my household pets COVID-19? Can they give it to me or other animals?
“The answer is yes,” Carlstrom said.
“While there have been some animals that have gotten COVID-19 from their owners or caregivers, at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets or livestock, can spread the virus to people.
“However, we’re learning so much about this virus as the days go on, and certainly this guidance may change,” she said.
• What should I do about my pets if I am sick?
Carlstrom said further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus.
“However, that’s why it’s very important to protect your pets by limiting contact if you are sick with either suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
“When possible, have another member of your household care for your animal while you’re sick. Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed, licked, sharing food and sleeping with your pet.
“If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them,” Carlstrom said.
• What if my pet becomes sick? As the number of people with COVID-19 in the United States increases, it is possible that additional pets may develop the illness, Carlstrom said.
“If your pet does develop mild respiratory symptoms, isolate them alone in a room with their bed, food and water and other necessities. Call your veterinarian to let them know that your pet has symptoms and that you are isolating them at home.
“If your pet’s symptoms worsen, contact your veterinarian and let them know that your pet needs to be evaluated,” she said.
• What should I do when taking my pet out?
Carlstrom advised not letting pets interact with people or animals outside the household.
“If a person inside the household become sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets. Keep cats indoors as much as possible to keep them from interacting with other animals or people,” she said.
Dogs should be walked on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.
Carlstrom said dog owners should avoid dog parks or public places where large numbers of people and dogs gather.
• Should my pet be tested?
Carlstrom said routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time.
For pet-specific questions, call your veterinarian.
