Through June, all of Salida’s major budget funds were still tracking below budget, according to a city budget report released Friday.
The actual numbers were compared to what the budget would look like if it were evenly spread throughout the year, so the numbers through June would be half of the total budget.
The report included numbers from the general fund, water fund, wastewater fund and streets fund. The capital improvement fund, lodging tax fund, economic development fund, Conservation Trust Fund and SteamPlant fund were combined in the “other” category.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the budget isn’t set up to be spread throughout the year, and the city’s revenues and expenditures increase during the summer.
Revenues from the general fund were $15,529 over budget numbers, the water fund was under by $313,313, the wastewater fund was over by $107,933, the streets fund was under by $243,286, and the other funds were under by $170,129.
For expenditures, the general fund was $229,156 under budget numbers, the water fund was under by $451,436, the wastewater fund was under by $326,652, the streets fund was under by $934,623 and all other funds were under by $814,915.
In the streets fund, the report stated, revenues and expenses are down because they are largely tied to projects that weren’t underway in June. The same is true for the capital improvement fund, the report said.
Water fund revenues are lower than expected because the high water year led to decreased usage. Less development than last year has also led to a decrease in revenue from system development fees, the report said.
The report also included the city’s net fund balances, which reflect the actual money in the bank: $5,149,650 in the general fund, $4,085,348 in the water fund, $2,332,590 in the wastewater fund, -$158,105 in the streets fund and $715,345 in the other funds. The streets fund balance is negative as a result of being pulled out of the general fund in 2017, the report stated, and the city expects to correct that balance in the next few years.
Nelson said the city is in a healthy financial position and has sufficient reserves to weather a financial storm.
