by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA – A structural fire in a metal barn on CR 319 that burned from late Sunday into early Monday resulted in a complete loss of the structure but no injuries, Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighter Kira Jones said.
District Chief Robert Bertram was not at the scene, and Jones acted as spokesperson.
The structure is “a total loss,” Jones said. “Everything burned.”
The barn was owned by Chuck Huggs, owner of Acquired Taste Rafting in Johnson Village, who said the fire “destroyed every boat that we have.”
“I have no choice but to sell the business,” Huggs said.
Still, Huggs said, “I’m OK, my horses are OK, thanks to the sheriff’s department and the fire department … at this point I’m just grateful to be alive.
“The rest of the stuff is just property,” he said.
The call about the fire near Central Colorado Regional Airport came at about 11:03 p.m. Sunday, Jones said. The main fire was extinguished in about an hour, but crews remained at the scene to make sure the last of the fire was contained until about 3 a.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Jones said.
No one was injured in the fire, she said.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.