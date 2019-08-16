More moisture and higher temperatures than normal are predicted for Central Colorado through at least the next three months, according to current models projected by the National Weather Service.
Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said the signs point to an extended monsoon season.
He said patterns from the African coast to the Gulf of Mexico indicate moisture for another month or so.
For the next three months, projections for August-October show a 40-50 percent probability of higher average temperatures in the area and a 33-40 percent probability of above-average precipitation heading into the fall months.
Mozley said part of the reason for the extended monsoon conditions stems from the El Niño/La Niña effect, which is currently in a neutral pattern so there is not a lot of force to “shut off” the moisture trend.
Current models predict higher temperatures and higher precipitation to continue through the end of the year.
