Moffat residents are debating the legitimacy of multiple annexations for a new commercial and residential complex developed near their properties.
The Moffat Group, founded in November, is an informal collective of residents in the Moffat area that will be impacted by the latest annexation proposals by Potch LLC, also known as Area 420.
Many of Potch’s properties will cultivate cannabis or hemp.
The Moffat Group consists of Shawn Quick, Carlos Silva, Francisco Silva and Robert Tafoya. All current group members own land adjacent to the proposed Potch annexations.
Potch bought 420 acres of Moffat land in late 2017. The properties were then divided into parcels of one to six acres, said Whitney Justice, Potch development business manager.
An acre is a little over three fourths the size of a football field.
The parcels sold anywhere from $50,000-$250,000 per parcel. Normally, property in the region would go for about $500 an acre, according to the Moffat Group.
Justice declined comment on the accuracy of those prices.
There are three annexations.
Annexation 1 comprised 58 parcels at 100 acres and was passed in 2018.
Annexation 2 is a single 5-acre parcel that was passed Feb. 4.
Annexation 3 is made of three parcels totaling 320 acres and including Saguache County Road 59. All three Saguache County commissioners said no to the third annexation in their Dec. 10 and Jan. 21 meetings, but the Moffat Board of Trustees passed the annexation on Jan. 21.
Annexation 3 is a “flagpole annexation” that joins Potch’s 320 acres to its southern 100 acres by annexing the county road. The road represents the flagpole. Although unsure of how much of the road the annexation would cover exactly, Moffat Mayor Patricia Reigel estimated it would cover 1,768 feet based on perimeters of the annexed properties.
Justice said 75 of the 100 acres of Annexation 1 were zoned for commercial cannabis use while the remaining acres were for commercial and residential use, but exclusively non-cannabis. Justice said they will ensure they’ll meet the requirement to keep cannabis properties at least 1,000 feet away from local schools in accordance with Colorado revised statutes.
She said because they have not had a public hearing about subdivision and zoning, they do not know the usage ratio for the other two annexed properties, but they will most likely be a mix of residential and commercial with some cannabis involvement.
Justice said currently 35 of the available 54 cannabis-zoned parcels for the entire development have been sold or are under contract.
Mike Biggio is in sales and consulting for Potch. Jason Irwin is director of development for the complex.
According to Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, all of Justice’s marijuana cultivation licenses have been revoked since February 2019. Biggio’s license application was denied. All of Irwin’s licenses have been withdrawn.
Quick said, based on these rejections, none of them can legally operate any type of marijuana operation. The only legal business activities Potch can operate in Moffat are direct real estate transactions with nothing directly related to marijuana.
The Moffat Group said they believe Potch’s annexations have raised property taxes while lowering property values because the neighboring properties are selling for so much while also being industrial.
According to a letter written by Salida law firm Cain & Skarnulis on behalf of the Moffat Group in December 2018, after review, the firm determined Moffat’s annexation of the land owned by Potch LLC did not meet statutory and constitutional requirements for annexation.
The letter stated that “it is not intended to provide a comprehensive list of issues relative to the Potch LLC annexation.” However, involved parties “are very concerned that this activity is occurring at a time when the annexation is clearly deficient and subject to legal challenge.”
According to the letter, the Municipal Annexation Act of 1965 requires public hearings to be scheduled no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days after a resolution determines that a petition for annexation sufficiently complies with statutory requirements.
The resolution’s hearing date was effective May 1, 2018. Any hearing to determine whether Potch LLC met the requirements had to have been held between May 31 and June 30, 2018. Resolution 2018-7 back-dated the hearing to April 16, 2018, 15 days earlier.
The letter said the resolution “and any notice it provides is defective on its face.”
Salida attorneys also wrote that the annexing municipality must file three certified copies of the annexation ordinance, map of the annexed area and a legal description of the area with the county clerk and recorder. Per the letter, there was no legal proof that the required recordings were made.
There are specific notice requirements for resolution hearings. A publication must be produced once a week for four successive weeks, with the first one being at least 30 days before the hearing, in a general-circulation newspaper.
The firm only had proof of a single publication in the Crestone Eagle in April 2018 prior to the adoption of the Moffat resolution on May 1, 2018. They said the notice is defective. They also said there was no evidence that a copy of the published notice was sent to the board of county commissioners or County Attorney Ben Gibbons.
Before an annexation hearing, a municipality must produce an impact report regarding the proposed annexation at least 25 days before the set hearing to consider whether the petition meets requirements. In addition, a municipality must file one copy with the board of county commissioners within five days of the set hearing.
An annexation report was prepared on or about April 17, 2018, one day after the retroactive hearing designated. The report was not filed with the Saguache County Board of Commissioners until May 23, 2018.
The Supreme Court of Colorado has recognized that any jurisdictional time requirements for challenging annexation may be tolled when notice is insufficient.
Reigel said in response to the letter, “I am doing the best that I can.”
Justice gave no comment about the accusations, but she said the issue would be brought up at the next Moffat Board of Trustees meeting March 3.
Moffat does not have regulations or policy guidance for land-use development. Reigel acknowledged there is no planning commission or master plan.
Reigel said the development would help improve infrastructure for Moffat’s wells and roads. She provided no comment on the town’s reasoning for proceeding with the Potch annexations despite legality concerns.
The water supply for Annexation 3 will come from a privately owned well. Annexations 1 and 2 will come from Moffat’s Well 5, which runs at 25 gallons per minute, according to Reigel. She said from what she has been told, the water supply will be sufficient for the development.
The Moffat Group disagreed and said they do not believe the supply will be sufficient.
Diesel Post, Salida Parks and Recreation director, said the spring that the Aquatic Center’s pool uses produces 140 gallons a minute, about 20 of which are actually used.
Quick said Gibbons had filed a motion for reconsideration of Annexation 3 on Feb. 14. Although unsure, she said Gibbons also would file a motion for reconsideration for Annexation 2, but it would have had to have been within 10 days of Feb. 12.
Moffat’s estimated population as of 2017 is 120, according to worldpopulationreview.com.
Saguache County commissioners Ken Anderson, Jason Anderson and Tim Lovato all recommended speaking with Gibbons about the annexations. Gibbons did not return multiple messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.