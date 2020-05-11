The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a ban on organized wildlife contests by an 8-3 vote Thursday during its virtual meeting.
The decision prohibits contests for black-tailed, white-tailed and Gunnison’s prairie dogs, Wyoming (Richardson’s) ground squirrels and all furbearer species, a press release stated.
Estimated effective date of the ban is June 30.
The action resulted from a process that began at the November commission meeting in Wray, when commissioners directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to provide information about how other state wildlife agencies regulated such contests.
Wildlife contests are privately organized competitive contests where participants compete for cash or other prizes for taking animals in a specified location during a specified time period, often to alleviate damage caused by the animals.
In a related action, the commission denied a citizen petition that was submitted after the commission’s decision to consider changes to contest regulations. The petition similarly sought to ban contests, but the proposal contained conflicting regulatory language that would have been difficult for people to understand.
Colorado already has a partial statutory ban on wildlife contests. Colorado Revised Statute 33-6-118 prohibits contests for big game. Commission regulation prior to Thursday imposed restrictions on wildlife contests for small game and furbearers in addition to the statutory big game contest prohibition. The latest action further restricts contests for small game and furbearers.
An analysis by CPW staff found that five other states have some form of a ban on wildlife killing contests:
Arizona banned predator and furbearer killing contests in 2019.
California banned predator and furbearer killing contests in 2014.
Massachusetts banned predator and furbearer killing contests in 2019.
New Mexico banned coyote killing contests in 2019.
Vermont banned coyote killing contests in 2018.
In addition to Colorado, partial bans exist in Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, Utah and Washington. This ban does not apply to lawful hunting of predators or fur-bearing animals.
“We are committed to sound wildlife management in Colorado, and we always strive to review wildlife-related issues,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “We studied the issue over the past several months and staff brought forward a thorough recommendation for the commission to consider, culminating in (Thursday’s) decision.”
“I believe we’re still leaving the opportunity for private landowners to manage their properties,” Commissioner Marvin McDaniel said. “At the same time, I believe that for these hunting contests, the staff recommendation (to ban) is a good one.”
