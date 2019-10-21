Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution toured St. Elmo as part of its October meeting, visiting locations that are not currently open to the public.
The tour was led by Melanie Roth, Chipeta DAR vice regent and president of Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon Inc., a press release stated.
After the tour, the group met at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, where they welcomed new prospective members.
The group’s next meeting will be Nov. 9.
Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Chapter Registrar Karen Lasher at 719-539-0777.
For information on contributing to the preservation of St. Elmo, call 719-395-6879.
