Colorado State University business associate professor John Hoxmeier said the biggest mistake he sees small business owners make during economic recouping periods is expecting recovery to come as fast as turbulence.
Besides his CSU job, Hoxmeier owns Gilded Goat Brewing Co. in Fort Collins with his family.
He said many small business owners view the economic fall and recovery cycle as being a “V” shape, meaning both sides occur at the same speed, which is not the case. The recovery period requires patience and keeping a really close watch on cash resources.
“Recovery is going to take a lot longer than people think,” Hoxmeier said.
While timelines are difficult to predict, Hoxmeier said business owners should plan out their strategies for at least a year if no obvious COVID-19 cure or vaccination has been developed.
To take advantage of recovery periods as much as possible, he recommends businesses focus on their strengths. He also challenges them to look toward diversifying what they offer, which can be difficult to balance while staying true to one’s strengths.
Hoxmeier said while some small business owners may be reluctant to spend money at this time, now is the time to spend money toward advertising to stay on top of people’s minds. He also recommends businesses step up their social media presence during recovery.
Dean Hines is co-owner of Welsh Rabbit Cheese Shop and Bistro in Fort Collins and an adjunct faculty member at CSU College of Business, where his teaching focuses on sustainability and entrepreneurship.
During recovery, he recommends operating with as little debt as possible. He also recommends maintaining a friendly relationship with everybody directly involved with the business, including customers, staff, bank employees and suppliers.
Hines said going out of the way to be intentionally kind, friendly, transparent and honest in all business dealings pays off in the long run. Small business owners should prioritize collaboration over competition.
He cited a personal example where, because he had a good relationship with his bank, they were willing to reach out early and recommend that he get involved in the Paycheck Protection Program.
Hines said the biggest mistake he sees small business owners make in an uncertain economy is reacting too quickly to the situation and immediately closing. Owners should stay patient and have dialogues with employees and suppliers to find a way to leverage the situation instead of reacting out of fear.
“Many business owners are too focused on the fire at the moment that they don’t look toward the future,” Hines said.
When beginning the reopening process, Hines recommends owners make sure everything is in place so they are in compliance with regulations. Customers should have as positive an initial experience as possible when they return to make a good reimpression.
He said before owners plan to reopen as fast as possible, they should first determine what is the necessary number of staff members at the time. There needs to be a balance between bringing back employees and managing finances. He recommends restaffing conservatively.
“Small businesses are resilient,” Hines said. “Most of us started from nothing. It harkens back to the days of just starting out.”
