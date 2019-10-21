by Mountain Mail Staff
A fire investigator from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control determined the Moffat fire originated outside one of the residences and caused a large propane tank to explode, a Saguache County Sheriff’s Office press release reported.
Part of the propane tank landed more than 800 feet away and started a brush fire in a vacant lot.
The source of ignition – what caused the fire – is unknown.
Four structures were destroyed in the blaze. No injuries to people were reported, but a few family pets were lost.
Firefighters were able to contain the brush fire and save one structure on the block.
Approximately nine Moffat residents were displaced, and the American Red Cross is meeting the initial needs of displaced residents.
The fire was declared contained Thursday while interior pockets of fuel remained hot and continued to smolder.
Moffat residents were warned that smoke and flames would be visible at times but fire personnel would continue to monitor the area.
Due to hazardous materials in the fire area, firefighters were using Minimum Impact Suppression Tactics (MIST).
An air quality advisory was issued for the town of Moffat, and locals were asked to avoid the area and give first responders room to work.
Xcel Energy temporarily shut off power to the town for safety reasons but quickly restored power once it was safe.
The Moffat School remained closed Thursday but is scheduled to reopen today.
Anyone who wants to help fire victims is encouraged to make financial donations directly to reputable, well-known organizations or the local volunteer fire department.
