Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved on Feb. 4 the ChaffeeCounty Wildfire Protection Plan, possibly the first of its kind in the state.
Cindy Williams, Chaffee Common Ground chair, said she believed it is the first wildfire plan this detailed in the state, and since it was approved she has been busy talking to others, both in Colorado and around the U.S., about the plan.
Williams said 18 months was spent developing the plan, and Common Ground representatives spoke to more than a thousand residents about it.
“Specifically, the numbers for those models we used came from the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute at Colorado State University,” Williams said, describing CFRI as experts who work with the U.S. Forest Service modeling forestry studies throughout the United States.
One of the statements made about the plan is that “treating 5-10 percent of county land could decrease risk of wildfire to community assets by 50-70 percent.”
Williams said treating that smaller area won’t prevent an actual fire, but it can reduce risk to local assets.
“Treating 5 to 10 percent won’t decrease the risk of having a fire, but will decrease the risk to damaging these assets,” Williams said. “We looked at the risk of wildfire in relation to county assets, homes, infrastructure, water, recreational assets such as Monarch or the Arkansas River, and human lives.”
The goal of Common Ground is to treat about 30,000 acres by 2030, or about 3,000 acres a year.
Williams said it won’t work exactly like that because the first few years will require planning and ramping up the program, while later years should make up the difference as the programs are in place and practices have been established.
Williams said the county has identified four key areas to focus on to reduce risk to local assets.
She said the first, and most important in relation to protecting assets, is the Methodist Mountain Front, which saw a lot of damage during the Decker Fire, which Williams said didn’t decrease the threat as much as hoped.
Common Ground is looking at clearing about a 10-mile-long area from the Decker burn west to Poncha Pass, specifically where the hillside is more accessible, compared to steeper, less accessible areas that much of Decker burned.
Other areas Williams identified include the Mount Princeton and greater Chalk Creek area, which has a lot of community assets and Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort; the Antero zone, which would include Mesa Antero and Mesa Antero Estates; and the Shavano zone, from the base of Mount Shavano to Poncha Springs and the Poncha Pass area.
Work in these areas will include fire breaks, pulling out dead trees and fallen fuel and expanding defensive spaces around private homes.
Williams said when it comes to working with private homes, first and foremost, they want to respect the property rights of landowners.
She said Common Ground is hoping to work with homeowners and engage with them to make sure they have defensible space around their homes and property, not only to protect them but also to protect firefighters if they are in the area.
If local homeowners want more information about creating a defensible space, or property owners with large areas that need more work are seeking help, they should contact Common Ground through its website, chaffeecommonground.org.
“Looking forward, we expect to raise about $300,000 in funds through Common Ground, ramping up to about $750,000,” Williams said. “We intend to use those funds for planning and as seed money for getting future grants.”
Williams said they are currently working on future grants with RESTORE Colorado, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
She said that while things are still in the planning stages and they are working on developing grants, they will track all money, both coming in and how it is spent, and will make annual public reports on that information.
“It’s a complex quilt, how everything will be coming together,” Williams said. “But thanks to the commissioners, the fire chiefs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Forest Service and all of the great people of Chaffee County, we were able to put this together. The people are the magic sauce that makes all this possible, that makes Chaffee County such a great place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.