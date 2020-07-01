City upgrades Aquatic Center during COVID-19 shut-down

The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center made several upgrades while it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the updates were already planned while the pandemic influenced others, Sara Law, recreation supervisor said.
Two of the new upgrades that were already planned were locker room improvements and a new configuration of the front desk and lobby.
Law said the locker rooms got a, “complete gutting,” fixing them up so they look nice and clean. The locker rooms will also be painted a shade of grey before they reopen.
The locker rooms are closed while being completed, so swimmers need to wear their swim suits to the pool. With a current capacity of 25, each person will have their own chair to place their items on.
The shower by the pool is still operational, but drains into the pool so people can’t use soap or shampoo when they rinse off.
As far as the front desk and lobby redesign, Law said they had a certain plan, but adjusted it to make it more COVID-19 friendly. The front desk area is now enclosed with a glass partition separating employees and customers. The new configuration also opened up a lot space in the lobby.
“It looks beautiful; the staff did a fantastic job,” Law said. “It’s amazing how much bigger it looks.”
In another move to make the facility safer, they took out the water fountain in the lobby and will replace it with a fountain designed for water bottle refills.
Some parts of the facility also got a fresh coat of paint and signs have been updated to guide people along.
The pool installed a new computer software system since it’s required to know every person who enters the facility.
Several new procedures are in place since the aquatic center re-opened June 22.
With new capacity limits, people now need to register ahead of time and reserve a slot in the leisure pool or in a lap lane. During the week, Law said the leisure pool is limited to 10 people while two swimmers can swim in each of the six lanes. On the weekend she said they’re taking out some lap lanes so more leisure swimmers will be allowed.
The pool hours are also now broken down into 90-minute sessions followed by a 30-minute gap to allow the staff to disinfect the area.
While the facility was closed, Law said they did a “massive, deep scrub,” which they normally do twice a year.
Memberships and passes are temporarily paused since many amenities are closed right now, Law said.
However, the pool is open for people to enjoy.
“If you want to come swim, we have some really helpful videos on our website (SalidaRec.com) on how to register and they can also reserve spots there,” Law said.
