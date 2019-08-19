A water main break caused the closure of First Street between G and I streets Friday.
The break occurred at about 10 a.m., city inspector Kevin Nelson said, when the service line to 310 W. First St. ruptured. Nelson said the rupture was probably due to the age of the line.
At first city workers thought they might be able to leave the break alone through the weekend, but the damage caused water to bubble up in the middle of the street, which is a section of Colo 291, a main route through town.
The street was closed in both directions Friday to assess the situation and so that temporary measures could be taken.
Nelson said the city received lots of help from the Colorado Department of Transportation, which set up sign boards alerting drivers to the closure and posted information on its website and cotrip.org.
Nelson said the plan was to shut off the water at that location so the road could be opened over the weekend.
Today city workers will close the road again for the next couple of days to make repairs on the line.
Motorists can detour to Sackett Avenue or Second Street between I and G streets to avoid the closure.
Trucks and through highway traffic are urged to use the U.S. 285/U.S. 50 route through Poncha Springs while Colo. 291 remains closed.
