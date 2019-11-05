Ark Valley Helping Hands hosted an informal talk about ageism Sunday at the Salida First Presbyterian Church.
“This is a chance to start thinking about what ageism is and how it affects us,” Marilyn Bouldin, vice chair of Helping Hands, said.
According to Changing the Narrative Colorado, by marginalizing older people and minimizing their contributions, ageist attitudes and stereotypes harm not only older people but also our communities, which fail to benefit from the buildup of experience and insights that all of us acquire as we age.
About 20 people, who would prefer not to be called senior citizens, attended Sunday’s event and shared their experiences.
One woman told a story about going to a dance with her husband. While there, a young woman came up to her and said, “It’s good you still get out.” While she was a little offended at first, she said they’ve since turned that line into an inside joke.
Another woman told a story about being caught off guard in an elevator when a kid blurted out, “There are old people in here.”
A man told a story about somebody telling him that “I look great for my age.” Adding that last bit changes the whole tone, he said.
Bouldin said when older people complain about aches and pains they’re often discounted because “they have to expect that.”
Another woman said that age is just a number, and she wants to make sure she lives that way.
Stereotypes, marketing and what can be done to overcome ageism were also discussed.
Stereotypes occur when instead of seeing a person as an individual, assumptions are made about a group they belong to.
Being “too slow” is one of the more common ageist stereotypes.
When the topic of marketing came up, the group let out a collective groan.
To overcome ageism, one person suggested that they go to where younger people are to interact with them because “they won’t come to us.”
Bouldin said 65,000 people a day are turning 65 years old in the U.S. People are also staying healthier longer and living longer lives than previous generations.
Referring to Ashton Appleton’s TED Talk: “Let’s End Ageism,” it was also pointed out that 90 percent of people won’t experience any dementia and only 4 percent will end up in a nursing home. Appleton said more anxiety about memory loss exists than actual memory loss.
Someone at Sunday’s talk said that dementia isn’t when you forget where your keys are – it’s when you forget what they’re for.
