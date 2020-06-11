Frank and Joyce Morminello of Poncha Springs got a pleasant surprise when they opened their game pieces for the Safeway Monopoly game in May.
They were instant winners of a $40,000 prize.
During the annual Monopoly game promotion, Safeway customers can collect tickets for free products, trips, cars and cash prizes.
The Morminellos’ $40,000 prize was the largest this year for the Salida store.
After shopping, the Morminellos didn’t open their Monopoly game pieces until they got home.
Joyce Morminello said at first she didn’t think the instant winner coupon was real.
The game piece said they were instant winners of a $40,000 vehicle of their choice, but later discovered the company was not giving a vehicle but would send them a check for the amount they had won.
Joyce said they didn’t mind because they already have three vehicles.
Tyler Soderberg, Salida Safeway store manager, presented the Morminellos with their winnings May 23, complete with a cake and congratulatory flowers.
Frank Morminello said they put the money away and hadn’t decided yet what they will do with the windfall.
