Chaffee County Public Health reported Tuesday that the 51 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, excepting the 17 deaths related to the virus, have all recovered.
That number includes residents and staff members at Columbine Manor Care Center, which experienced an outbreak of the disease starting in late March.
Statewide, 22,482 positive or probable cases of COVID-19, affecting 60 Colorado counties, were reported as of 4 p.m. Monday.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated 3,955 people have been hospitalized for the virus.
Deaths among cases of COVID-19 were at 1,257, of which 968 were directly attributed to the disease.
Thus far 240 outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred in a variety of facilities across the state.
