Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset today to honor retired Associate Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
The action follows a similar order for federal facilities proclaimed by President Donald Trump, according to a press release.
Stevens, who died July 16, will be buried today in Arlington National Cemetery.
