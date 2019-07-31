by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The city of Salida collected $732,928 in sales tax revenue in May, up $58,770 (8.7 percent) over May 2018 and $40,837 (5.9 percent) over 2019 budget projections, according to a report from the city.
Overall in 2019, the city is $302,673 (10.6 percent) over 2018 and $226,583 (7.7 percent) over budget projections.
In May, the city collected $545,611 from its 3 percent sales tax, $46,924 (9.4 percent) over May 2018 and $33,659 (6.6 percent) over budget projections.
The city collected $180,062 from its share of Chaffee County sales tax, $11,457 (6.8 percent) over May 2018 and $6,972 (4 percent) over budget projections.
For marijuana sales taxes, the city collected $7,256, which is $389 (5.7 percent) over May 2018 and $206 (2.9 percent) over budget projections.
Through May, the city has collected $2,362,102 from its 3 percent sales tax (11.5 percent over 2018 and 8.6 percent over budget projections), $767,739 from the county (7.8 percent over 2018 and 5 percent over budget projections) and $33,367 from marijuana (9.8 percent over 2018 and 6.9 percent over budget projections).
“The increase in May 2019 is attributed to strong sales in most industries, offsetting a slow month compared to May 2018 in the retail store industry (mostly in auto parts and sporting goods stores) and restaurants,” the city report stated.
City Administrator Drew Nelson and Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said May was a pretty straightforward month for sales tax. Nelson said May returned to trend (upward) after April sales tax saw an overall decline.
The industries included in the report were retail, restaurants, grocery, building supply, lodging, liquor, marijuana and “all other.”
According to the report, retail was by far the biggest sales tax generating industry in May, bringing in $197,124. However, that was down from $205,456 in May 2018 (-4.1 percent).
Restaurants, the second-leading industry, were also down in May, collecting $73,596 (down $2,556 from $76,152 in 2018, or -3.4 percent).
Every other industry was positive, particularly grocery ($50,398, up 33.6 percent), liquor ($14,484, up 36.3 percent) and all other ($130,057, up 31.5 percent).
Beer sales from grocery stores are included in the “grocery” category.
To date, every industry is ahead of 2018 numbers, with grocery making the biggest jump. Through May, the grocery industry has generated $241,140, up $63,013 over 2018.
The full report can be found at cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/Sales-Tax-Report-05-2019.pdf .
