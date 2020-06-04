Before Don Sheets started driving for The Chaffee Shuttle in Salida last year, he used the service himself.
“I had my knee replaced and I couldn’t drive my truck,” Sheets said. “I was using it to get to physical therapy.”
When a driving position opened up, Sheets, who said he built houses for 25 years before then, switched seats on the shuttle and started driving.
“I really enjoy this job,” Sheets said. “I do love the people and the interactions; it’s been a wonderful thing for me.”
The shuttle has continued to operate during COVID-19 restrictions, initially only providing rides for essential services, like medical appointments and grocery store visits.
The shuttle has also taken extra steps to help keep people safe, like decreasing capacity to 65 percent.
“Early on we were guided by the help of the Colorado Department of Transportation in ensuring a safe environment for our shuttles,” said Hank Martin, the service’s executive director.
“This included our staff purchasing spray bottles filled with Clorox and water to cleanse all parts of the shuttle after a shift was completed. We also purchased Clorox wipes, gloves and masks for our drivers and required all our passengers to wear masks as well.”
“We now do a lot more wiping down and sanitizing,” Sheets said. “The supplies we get are difficult to come by, but we’ve been fortunate to keep them stocked up.”
One driver elected to resign for the sake of their welfare, and another driver who is in the high-risk category chose to self-quarantine, Martin said.
With people staying home, however, many drivers lost some working hours. Martin said ridership decreased in the first four weeks of the shutdown but has increased as the county has begun lifting restrictions.
“However, as a result of the CARES Act, we were able to pay our drivers for lost hours and wages to make up the difference,” Martin said.
With the service picking up again, Sheets said he was driving nonstop for about five hours on Monday.
The Chaffee Shuttle is a shared ride and public “on-demand” transit service operating in Salida and Buena Vista. Transportation is provided for medical appointments, work, shopping and social activities throughout Chaffee County. The shuttle service is free, but donations are appreciated and help keep the service available.
“It’s an essential service; it’s the only transportation (in the county) that can transport wheelchairs,” Sheets said, describing the service’s clientele as “mostly people who aren’t able to drive.”
Anyone can call the shuttle at 719-530-8980 for their transportation needs. Sheets said they encourage people to call ahead, but sometimes people call the day they need a ride, and they fit them in if possible.
