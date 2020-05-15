Members of the Envision Forest Health Council presented an update on the Chaffee Chips program to Chaffee County commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.
Kim Marquis, project and outreach coordinator, said the project “empowers community members to create defensible space around their home by coordinating neighborhood slash removal and chipping services.”
Designated property owners are asked to clear brush, trees and other debris. Service partners will be on-hand to assist with loading or chip slash. Refuse will be hauled away to the Chaffee County Landfill, which will use its grinder to chip the wood debris.
Chaffee Chips has selected four areas to focus on this year, chosen to help successfully implement the county’s wildfire protection plan.
The service dates are:
• Base of Mount Princeton and CR 321 area – Aug. 21-23.
• Mesa Antero – Sept. 11-13.
• Lower Chalk Creek drainage and Alpine area – Oct. 23-25.
• Methodist Mountain area west of the Decker Fire scar – Nov. 13-15.
“The wildland-urban interface is any area where structures and other human developments meet or intermingle with wildland fuels,” Marquis said in a press release.
“It is not a matter of if a wildfire will impact a home in the WUI, but when, according to the Colorado State Forest Service. Homeowners are responsible to take steps to protect their property and help alleviate the spread of wildfires. By creating defensible zones, homes are less vulnerable and the chance of spreading wildfires is greatly reduced.”
Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org for more information.
