Buena Vista – Mount Princeton Masonic Lodge No. 49 has had a long history with the 1882 courthouse in Buena Vista.
Just look at the cornerstone of the building on the southwest corner and you will see the evidence.
It is no surprise then that Mount Princeton Masonic Lodge No. 49 is ready to support restorations that are preserving the structural integrity of the building along with its historical appeal.
The museum is just finishing Phase 2 of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar project to save the building.
The cupola restoration project of 2019 was funded by the History Colorado State Historical Fund for about $200,000, of which Buena Vista Heritage is required to match $67,000. BV Heritage is currently on the last $9,000 needed to be raised for this grant.
Mount Princeton Masonic Lodge No. 49 has issued a challenge to the community: Raise up to $2,000 before Sept. 14, and the Masonic Lodge will match the donations for a total of $4,000 for the project.
Donations can be made online at buenavistaheritage.org, on Facebook, by credit card over the phone or in person at the museum.
All donations made before Sept. 14 will be counted.
If you are interested in joining Masonic Lodge No. 49, leave a message at the Heritage Museum, 719-395-8458.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.