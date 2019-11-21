This past summer, Lee Lewis, who will be Salida High School’s head baseball coach in spring, was working with 13- to 18-year-olds who didn’t have a baseball team to play on. Lewis started holding practices on Tuesday and Thursdays so they could play ball and keep their “love of the game,” he said.
The field at Marvin Park, however, was in bad shape.
“I was embarrassed that this was the field we had,” he said.
When it rained or snowed, water would accumulate in low spots on the field and it would become muddy.
When they’d drag the base paths to even out the dirt, it would also push the dirt to the edges.
The paint in the dugouts was faded and chipping, there was a big hole in front of the pitcher’s mound, and the hitting cage, he said, is an “eyesore.”
In August, Lewis began giving the field a facelift and is still working on it today. With help from the community and city, he’s accomplished a lot.
“I knew if it was going to get done I had to jump in, because it wouldn’t get done otherwise,” Lewis said. “I wanted to share with the community that there’s still a love for baseball here. My part is to turn the field around.”
Lewis has since spent a lot of long, eight- to 10-hour days at the field.
He’s replenished the infield with dirt specifically made for baseball.
The home dugout has been painted, and the visitor dugout will get a fresh coat sometime soon, when the weather cooperates.
He also put down new sod, including in the base paths. He got the idea from a college he visited during the summer.
“Football is played on all grass, and soccer is played on all grass; it doesn’t hinder their movements,” Lewis said. “I don’t think it will hinder ours. It’s not common, but colleges are doing it. I don’t see it being a big factor. I think it will make (the field) look sweet.”
While Lewis has voluntarily provided most of the manual labor, lots of others have chipped in to aid the effort.
“A lot of people stepped up when I asked for help,” he said.
True Value donated the sod. Sherwin Williams donated paint for the dugouts. Brady’s West donated fertilizer. The school has provided resources and rented equipment for the project. The city of Salida has provided field dirt, manpower, paintbrushes and other equipment and let him use as much water as he’s needed to make the field green.
“The city has been very supportive,” he said.
While Lewis has already spent lots of hours working on the field, more work is still on the horizon. He said they plan on taking down the hitting cage along the right field line and putting one in along the left field line.
“For me, the bigger picture is our kids,” he said. “I’m trying to let people know baseball is still alive (in Salida), but we need to provide them with an opportunity to play on a field that’s conducive to baseball.”
When all of the work is completed, the athletes should have one of the nicest facilities around to play ball on.
“I think it will be one of the better fields in Southern Colorado,” Lewis said. “It will be a field they can be proud of.”
