Chaffee County commissioners will listen to reports and conduct a work session at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
They are scheduled to hear from the Landfill Committee, meet as the County Board of Social Services to hear reports from the Department of Human Services and sit as the County Board of Health to hear reports from the Department of Public Health.
At 10:25 a.m. they are scheduled to hear a report from the Department of Housing, followed by reports from the Building and Planning Department and Emergency Medical Services.
County Administrator Bob Christiansen and Daniel Tom, assistant county attorney, will review the land use code update and the airport overlay district with commissioners at 11:20 a.m.
Gerry Knapp, a contractor hired by Pueblo West, will update the county on the Hill Ranch revegetation project, scheduled for 1:15 p.m.
At 2 p.m. commissioners will meet with April Obholz Bergeler, the new local census coordinator for the 2020 census, and County Attorney Jennifer Davis will update commissioners on the county’s legal department projects at 2:30 p.m.
Hank Held is scheduled to address the commissioners at 2:45 p.m. about the Rural Economic Development Initiative and Department of Local Affairs grant application possibilities.
Special work session
At 4 p.m. today county commissioners are scheduled to meet with the Planning Commission in the commissioners meeting room to review and discuss the first draft of the county’s 2020 comprehensive plan. County staff members are also expected to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.