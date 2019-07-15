For brewers, the 23rd annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous was about more than just serving cold beer to a few thousand people who attended the festival Saturday at Riverside Park.
Gaining exposure and trying out new recipes was part of the draw. Connecting with other brewers and the local community, staying updated on legislature affecting the industry and looking for new inspiration also attracted brewers to the event.
Mike LaCroix, owner and head brewer at Soulcraft Brewing in Salida, said since he’s always in the back of his brewery making beer, he liked the social aspect of being part the festival, connecting with the local community and also with brewers that he doesn’t get a chance to see much.
He also said he likes to try new beers to find inspiration. LaCroix pointed out Donovan Brewing Co., a new brewery that was attending its first festival. “Their beer-wine hybrid was very unique and very tasty,” he said. “It showed me we can take a step out (of the box).”
Vance Cross, sales manager at Eddyline Brewery in Buena Vista, said the festival is great for networking.
“There’s a lot of people who are actually in the industry here,” Cross said. “It’s one of the few where you actually see brewers.”
Cross also said the festival, which reached capacity once again with 75 breweries, has continued improving.
“It’s a great festival and it always has been, but every year it seems to get better and better,” Cross said. “It’s a great atmosphere, and every brewery here is a super awesome brewery – there’s great variety and good vibes.”
Andy Astor, manager at Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs, cited similar reasons.
“In an ocean of beer festivals, a bunch stand out, and this definitely is one of them,” Astor said. “The venue can’t be beat. It’s just down the road, which is helpful. And it’s a chance to reconvene with a lot of our brewer friends.”
Exposure and feedback were other benefits, he said.
“Festivals are a great way to gain exposure to a large audience in one shot,” Astor said. “If we launch a seasonal product or are gathering feedback on a recipe, it helps us create awareness and get feedback on new brews.”
Unlike other beer festivals, Astor said, owners, brewers and managers attend the festival in Salida.
Part of the reason so many owners, brewers and managers attend the event, which is co-sponsored by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewer’s Guild, is because it’s a guild event and a chance for the breweries to stay informed and share ideas.
“The avenue is always open to have great conversations,” LaCroix said. “The guild always has an open ear and is always looking out for interests; it’s a great promoter of independent craft beer.”
“The guild plays a crucial role on the legislative side, representing the interests of small to medium-size breweries,” Astor said.
At the guild’s membership meeting held over the weekend, Shawnee Anderson, deputy director of the guild, said the breweries received legislative updates and more information about the insurance co-op that was started about a year ago, aimed at helping breweries get lower rates.
One of the legislative updates and the aftermath dealt with the grocery law that now allows grocery stores in Colorado to sell full-strength beer.
“We’ve been working with grocery stores to make sure independent craft beer is on the shelves,” Anderson said. “We’re continuing to advocate for that to make sure (craft breweries) are equally represented.”
The 75 breweries got spots at the festival on a first-come, first-served basis, Anderson said, noting that around 25 breweries were wait-listed for the event.
In addition to the breweries, this year’s festival included music from Big Horn and Fembot, food vendors and chances to meet with the people who make the beer. A Pre-vous the night before and an extra hour for VIPs allowed attendees to chat with the breweries without people waiting in line behind them.
Kyle Buskist, co-owner of Salida’s Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, said all of the festivals in Salida “definitely help bring in tourism.”
“Hopefully they’ll have a beer here and then go back up there and grab a pizza,” he said.
“In general, we’re super thankful to the town of Salida and the chamber,” Anderson said. “It’s an awesome event for our members; some join the guild specifically for this event.”
Revenue from the event is split evenly between the guild and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. Anderson said they usually make around $30,000 from the fundraiser and expected this year’s festival to be on par with years past. About 3,000 people attended the festival once again this year.
Lori Roberts, chamber executive director, said the amount raised may be more than in years past, noting that they sold out the Pre-Vous, VIP tickets and merchandise.
“We’re blessed to have the interest from so many breweries, “ LaCroix said. Even with so many different brew fests around, he said this one tends to be a “top pick” for the breweries to attend. “It’s a testament to the town and people and our chamber are; it says we’re doing something right.”
LaCroix added that in all of the towns he’s lived in, this chamber is the best. “I think the chamber does an amazing job connecting tourists with our town and businesses with other businesses.”
